Robert Stanley “Bobby” Johnson, Sr., 88, of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away on November 24, 2023 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland.

A life long resident of St. Mary’s County, Bobby was born May 21, 1935 in Morganza, Maryland to the late John Norman Johnson and Queenie Mae Bowles Johnson.

Bobby married the love of his life, Virginia Burroughs Johnson, on September 8, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, Maryland and shared 46 wonderful years of marriage until her passing on November 11, 2002. He was a life time member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department having joined in December of 1958. Farming was a passion of his and he enjoyed raising cattle and growing tobacco, corn and beans. Bobby started with the State Highway Administration in 1970 as a Truck Driver Operator I and retired after 16 years of faithful service in 1986. He was an avid dancer and enjoyed following the Billy Hammet Band around on the weekends and playing pitch with his friends. Family was very important to Bobby and he loved spending time with them and taking family vacations to Ocean City and Florida. He will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Bobby is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Springer (Robbie) of Valley Lee, Maryland, Nancy Glockner (Ron) of Hollywood, Maryland, and daughter-in-law, Carol Johnson, Hollywood, Maryland and four grandchildren, Megan Springer (David McAllister), Courtney Springer, Hailey Springer, and Lexi Glockner and a great-grandson, Dawson Gatton. He is also survived by this two brothers, Albert Johnson (Juanita) of Hollywood, Maryland, and Charles Johnson of Avenue, Maryland, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his cherished wife and loving parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his son, Robert Stanley Johnson, Jr., and his siblings, Johnny Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Allison Johnson, and Wilmer (Bootsie) Johnson.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636., with Fireman’s prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parish, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Johnson, Kenny Johnson, Walter Johnson, Robbie Springer, Ron Glockner, David McAllister, and Jimmy Owens. Honorary pallbearers- Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636, and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.