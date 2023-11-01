Rod 'N' Reel Raises $15,000 For Calvert Hospice - Celebrates Late Owner's Birthday

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort celebrated what would have been their owner’s 75th birthday (October 31st) by writing a check for nearly $15,000 to Calvert Hospice. That’s how much money was raised at this year’s Butterfly Walk held on September 30th in honor of Gerald W. Donovan. Mr. Donovan served the citizens of the Town of Chesapeake Beach as councilman and mayor for 32 years. He also served as the president of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department and operated the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort. He passed away on July 31st, 2021.

Gerald’s granddaughters released butterflies before the walk and Gerald’s children Mary and Wesley unveiled a statue of him sitting on a bench.

“It was heartwarming to see everyone who supported this year’s butterfly walk. Our hope is that it continues to grow year after year. Having Gerald’s sculpture unveiled that day will be a memory so dear to my heart,” says Gerald’s widow, Mary Donovan.

Gerald’s family says he would often sit on the bench outside the old entrance to Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant. Many people didn’t know who he was or all the things he had done for the town and Rod ‘N’ Reel, but they say he liked it that way. He enjoyed hearing how much the visitors were enjoying their time in Chesapeake Beach. You can now find his statue in the courtyard, outside the CBQ restaurant.

“Seeing so many people come by the resort, sitting on the bench and enjoying the sculpture has been wonderful. We miss him dearly but are so thankful for the time we had with him,” says Mrs. Donovan.

Rod ‘N’ Reel provided a special lunch and dinner for employees on Tuesday to celebrate Mr. Donovan’s birthday. Rod ‘N’ Reel gaming also held $75 Free Play Door Prize Drawings at every Bingo Session in his honor.

Mr. Donovan was well known and loved in the community. Even a recent Google Review of the resort mentioned his name.

“I went to the resort and was happy to see a large poster photograph of Gerald Donovan in the lobby near the elevator. I am happy to see they haven’t forgotten that hard working and generous man,” posted Roseanna Vogt.

Mr. Donovan was a visionary and was devoted to building his town and his business. Today, when you come to Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort, you can see great things are coming. Redesigning the complex was his brainchild and his legacy. Phase II of the construction is complete with the new CBQ barbecue restaurant, two floors of gaming areas, The Overlook event space, a new Marina office and Tackle Shop and a roof top pool and club house for hotel guests.

Phase III is well underway. Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant will make its return, back in its original location from 1946. There will also be banquet space for up to 500 people, a roof top deck, more hotel rooms, most of which will overlook The Chesapeake Bay, and a three-story atrium that will connect the existing hotel with the new Rod ‘n’ Reel building that can accommodate wedding ceremonies, events and live music.

Live camera views are available online to see the progress at Rod ‘N’ Reel.