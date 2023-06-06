Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort To Begin Phase 3 Part Of Reconstruction Plans

Photo credit: Bertha Mae, Chesapeake Beach MD

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – With the closing of Rod ‘N’ Reel Resorts Phase 2 part of their construction plans, The Rod N Reel Restaurant in Chesapeake Beach began demolition.

The original Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant has been operational since 1946 up until May of 2023, when they opened their new restaurant CBQ and 2-story game room, located on the Rod n Reel resort property.

With the completion of Phase 2, Phase 3 has begun. Phase 3 consists of the tearing down of the Rod ‘N’ Reel restaurant, the addition of a new banquet room with bay views, additional hotel rooms, also upon completion, a 3-story atrium where celebrations can be held are among some of the exciting things to expect.

Photo credit: Bertha Mae, Chesapeake Beach MD

“The new Rod ‘N’ Reel dining room will be going back to its original location from 1946 with outdoor dining on Fishing Creek” stated on their website.

The construction can be followed on The Rod ‘N’ Reel Resorts website page under the “our past and future” column.

Updates will continue to be posted as soon as they are available.

