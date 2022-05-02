Rosemary Hayden, 68 passed away at home on April 17, 2022 after a long fight with Parkinson’s Disease.

Rosemary was born on August 25, 1953 to Joseph and Esther Forrest.

Rosemary is survived by the love of her life, Clyde Hayden who she just celebrated 50 years of marriage with in October 2021. Her daughter Michelle Hayden Carroll (son-in-law, Nick), her beloved Grandchildren, Robert Bridgett, Caitlin Hayden, Cheyenne Combs, Mikey Combs, Haley Carroll and Matthew Carroll. Her beloved Great Grandchildren Nathan Bridgett, Abigail Bridgett, Maria Hayden, Xavior Gough, Luke Murphy, Savanna Edwards and Luna Murphy. Her siblings, Betty Ann McDonald and Gloria Norris.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Melissa Rose, her parents, Joseph and Esther Forrest, her siblings, John Forrest, Leonard Forrest, Melvin Forrest, Ben Forrest, Anna Ellis, and Nancy Joy.

Rosemary loved doing needlepoint and crocheting, she made the most beautiful afghans, she was an avid reader. She loved her family with all her heart, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a warrior, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the young age of 40 and fought hard for 28 years. She will be remembered for her love of life and family and her strength and courage.

Rosemary requested no services, and in lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, her tribute page is: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org and search by “Hayden, Rosemary” or Michelle Carroll.

Donations can also be made to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 or Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.