Sabre Systems, Inc. And GBS Solutions Corporation Form Joint Venture

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Sabre Systems, Inc., (Sabre) and GBS Solutions Corporation (GBS) are pleased to announce the formation and approval of a strategic 8(a) Joint Venture (JV) and Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). Sabre, a proven leader who has been solving mission critical problems for customers for more than 30 years, and technology solutions provider GBS established GBS-Sabre Innovative Solutions JV to collaborate and focus on finding unique, mission-critical solutions for our unique customers.

This new JV successfully combines the capabilities of both companies to provide an array of solutions in Digital Transformation, Enterprise Data Management, Systems and Software Engineering and Cyber Solutions to government organizations.

GBS and Sabre have combined decades of experience and exceptional past performance providing innovative solutions across the federal government, including the U.S. Department of Commerce. As an 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) JV, GBS-Sabre Innovative Solutions will take the mission of our government customers to the next level of maturity through focused and effective transformational strategies.

“GBS offers proven core competencies in Enterprise Data Management and IT Modernization while Sabre brings commensurate expertise in Digital Transformation, Cyber Solutions and Systems/Software Development,” said GBS Chairman and CEO, Cromwell Rabi. “We look forward to significant collaboration through this joint venture to deliver innovative solutions for our federal customers and team as we address today’s complex challenges for a more resilient tomorrow. This is an exciting time for our entire GBS team, and we are grateful for our partnership with Sabre, a company of the highest caliber, stature and reputation.”

Under the MPA, Sabre provides valuable mentorship to GBS as its protégé as GBS seeks opportunities in the federal space for Digital Transformation, Cyber Solutions, DevSecOps and Data Analytics. Sabre will also mentor GBS with strategic guidance on business management systems, accounting, human resources, marketing, strategic planning and will support GBS’ growth through the successful graduation from the 8(a) program in 2028.

“This partnership strengthens and highlights the unique capabilities of both organizations,” said James Norris, Vice President of Strategic Growth for Sabre Systems. “We are very excited about this 8(a) joint venture and the potential for delivering high-quality, agile, customer-focused solutions while helping our clients solve their mission critical technical challenges. Sabre is committed to supporting small businesses that strengthen the nation’s economy through innovative solutions that solve customer problems. By entering into SBA’s Mentor-Protégé Program, we are excited to support GBS in their goal of expanding their expertise while better positioning themselves to serve federal government customers.”

Sabre brings strength in the design and implementation of modernized enterprise architecture, agile-based software development and full spectrum cyber. GBS brings strength in the information technology solutions space, striving to always exceed customer expectations at competitive prices. The core values of both companies align and performing at the highest levels of customer service is a mutual top priority.

For more information about Sabre Systems, Inc., please visit www.sabresystems.com.

For more information about GBS Solutions Corporation, please visit www.gbssol.com.

For more information about GBS-Sabre Innovative Solutions JV, contact, James Norris at 240-431-3473 jnorris@sabresystems.com or Alan Kaplan at 301-461-8843 akaplan@gbssol.com.