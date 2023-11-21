Sam Blaylock's Eight Three Pointers Help Lift Women's Basketball Past Lehman

WEST HARTFORD, Ct. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (3-2) rebounded against Lehman (0-5) to pick up their third win of the season. The Seahawks used a big fourth quarter to take home a 74-52 victory.
How It Happened
- The Lightning clinged to a one point lead following a first quarter where they shot close to 70% from the field. The Seahawks went down by as much as six, but never panicked. Sam Blaylock came out red hot from behind the arc and converted on three triples to help keep St. Mary’s in the game early. Blaylock finished with 11 points in the first quarter alone,
- The Seahawks got the offense going in the second quarter, shooting 50% from the field and out scoring the Lightning 21-13 over that span. Sam Blaylock continued to be unbelieve from behind the three point line and hit two three pointers to begin the quarter to give St .Mary’s back the lead. Stephanie Howell began to find her groove as well, contributing six points before the half. The Seahawk led 38-31 going into the break.
- Sam Blaylock hit on two more three pointers in the third quarter and Stephanie Howell continued her nice outing as St. Mary’s began to distance themselves from Lehman. The Seahawks went 6-7 from the line in the quarter, earning trips to the charity stripe often.
- St. Mary’s scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter as Sam Blaylock once again kick started the Seahawk offense with a three pointer. Olivia Liszt began to heat up from deep as well, connecting on two over the final ten minutes. Stephanie Howell continued to be a force in the paint as St.Mary’s saw their led grow to over 20. Rayna Miller put the finishing touches on a dominant Seahawk win with a three pointer of her own. St. Mary’s would win, 74-52.
Inside the Box Score
- Sam Blaylock finished with 28 points while connecting on eight three pointers. Blaylock shot over 50% from behind the three point line.
- Stephanie Howell chipped in 16 points and five rebounds.
- Amira Whitaker contributed nine points and seven rebounds.
- The Seahawks shot over 40% from behind the three point line as a team.
.Up Next
- Nov. 21 | 5:00PM | vs. Goucher | St. Mary’s City, Maryland
