MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Bert Gagnon, and his wife Margie, took one last trip down memory lane as they dismantled their 37-year-old collection of license plates, photographs, and 1950s memorabilia.
Bert’s 50s Diner, a unique Southern Maryland restaurant, recently sold to Busy Corner Buggies, leaving the family no choice but to remove their belongings and auction off what’s left.
On July 4, 2022, Bert & his family invited friends and fans to see the building one last time, share stories, and take home the years of memories that once flooded the interior walls.
By the end, the restaurant had become a time capsule of not only the ’50s aesthetic but also how one family transformed a business over time.
Bert shared stories of the building’s evolution and how, through the construction, they “never missed a meal.”
Bert stored some of his favorite memories on those walls. Like how an old-time photographer asked Bert to dress up in a Western-themed photo shoot because the photographer thought he looked like John Wayne.
Bert’s Western-themed photo hung seamlessly next to other John Wanye memorabilia. However, after Bert told TheBayNet.com his story, they removed the photograph as a keepsake.
In Bert’s eyes, not all is lost. He asks that everyone who wishes to continue support visit his daughter Debbie Buckler’s restaurant, The Foxy Fish. The Foxy Fish is located in Mechanicsville, one mile north of Bert’s 50s Diner.
Since announcing the closure, the community has sought to capture their memories as an outpour of vintage car owners rolls through to take one last picture in front of the iconic rooftop hot rod.
Only time will tell what building features the new owners will leave behind.
We would love to get one of the table and chair sets. They hold a special place in our hearts. Is it possible a customer could buy it or will it be auctioned to businesses?
We took our kids to Bert’s every school year on the night before their first day . As they moved on to college , my husband continued this tradition with me as I am a teacher . Berts was also our oldest sons first job . Oh how we will miss this place .
Leave berts alone
My cousins took me to Bert’s when I was visiting US from Australia. We are both big Elvis fans and loved the Elvis room. It was a highlight of my holiday. I have great memories of Bert’s!
Dad used to take my friends and I here. I am so heartbroken this is happening but everything happens for a reason. This time capsul also held many fond memories I had with my dad. It’s OK to let the beautiful things go and if you cry they must’ve been gorgeous.
Great article!!
Interested in one of the table sets
I have many find memories of my visits to Bert’s. So sorry to see it go.
We will miss Bert’s. I wanted to have my 45th wedding anniversary there this year.
I held my hubbies 50 and his 70 th there. Met with friends there often. I really hate to see it go. Good luck to very and his wife on their journey into what ever they do going forward in life. I have my jackets from there and wonderful memories. Thank you. ♥️♥️♥️🦅🇺🇸🎶
This was my first job back in 96 it was a fun place to work at times. It was also the first job I got fired from. Lol. I’m sad it not going to be there.
Many a good times at Bert’s. Meeting old friends, birthday parties, graduation parties. I moved to the area in 1969 and left to live in Myrtle Beach in 2001, but Bert’s was my “come to” stop every time I visited. So, so sad 😩🥲🥹😓😭
Would like to know if you are going to be selling or auctioning off any pictures.
