MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Bert Gagnon, and his wife Margie, took one last trip down memory lane as they dismantled their 37-year-old collection of license plates, photographs, and 1950s memorabilia.

Bert’s 50s Diner, a unique Southern Maryland restaurant, recently sold to Busy Corner Buggies, leaving the family no choice but to remove their belongings and auction off what’s left.

On July 4, 2022, Bert & his family invited friends and fans to see the building one last time, share stories, and take home the years of memories that once flooded the interior walls.

By the end, the restaurant had become a time capsule of not only the ’50s aesthetic but also how one family transformed a business over time.

Bert shared stories of the building’s evolution and how, through the construction, they “never missed a meal.”

Bert stored some of his favorite memories on those walls. Like how an old-time photographer asked Bert to dress up in a Western-themed photo shoot because the photographer thought he looked like John Wayne.

Bert’s Western-themed photo hung seamlessly next to other John Wanye memorabilia. However, after Bert told TheBayNet.com his story, they removed the photograph as a keepsake.

In Bert’s eyes, not all is lost. He asks that everyone who wishes to continue support visit his daughter Debbie Buckler’s restaurant, The Foxy Fish. The Foxy Fish is located in Mechanicsville, one mile north of Bert’s 50s Diner.

Since announcing the closure, the community has sought to capture their memories as an outpour of vintage car owners rolls through to take one last picture in front of the iconic rooftop hot rod.

Only time will tell what building features the new owners will leave behind.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com