School Bus Crashes Into A Pole In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – This afternoon at approximately 1:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a St. Mary’s County school bus that was unoccupied by students on New Market Turner Road, in the area of Delabrooke Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find school bus #627 off the roadway and into a utility pole. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

SMECO was requested to the scene to inspect the utility pole.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

