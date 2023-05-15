School Resource Officer Investigating Bomb Threats At La Plata High School

LA PLATA, Md. – On May 15, an anonymous person called the front office of La Plata High School and asked if the school was checked for bombs. The caller then called a local police department and made a bomb threat at the school.

It is believed the same person called the school on May 12 and made a similar threat, in addition to threatening other people across the region. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation. The calls appear to be random and not directed to anyone in particular; no devices were located.

Anyone with information is asked to call M/Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

