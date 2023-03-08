School Resource Officer Investigating Overdose At La Plata High School

LA PLATA, Md. – On the morning of March 8, the nurse at La Plata High School requested the School Resource Officer’s assistance with a student that was hyperventilating and exhibiting abnormal behavior.

The officer was able to calm the student down, and the student notified the officer that she had used a vape pen containing what was believed to be marijuana at school shortly before her symptoms began.

The student was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The student faces possible disciplinary consequences from CCPS. Anyone with information about this case should contact M/Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext.0475.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may direct the information to Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS(8477).

