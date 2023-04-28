School Resource Officer Investigating Possible Overdose At A Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On April 27 at 2:16 p.m., the School Resource Officer and administrators at General Smallwood Middle School were notified that a student had ingested a gummy earlier in the day containing suspected THC which had been given to them by another student.

The student felt ill and went home, and was later taken to a hospital for evaluation. As officers continue their investigation to determine where the student got the edible, parents are urged to talk to their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574 or the Charles County Public Schools’ See Something, Say Something online confidential reporting tool posted at https://www.ccboe.com/community/see-something-say-something. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may also contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).