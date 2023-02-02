School Resource Officer Investigating Possible Overdose At Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On February 1, at 12:34 p.m., Charles County Emergency Medical Services responded to a home in Waldorf for the report of an overdose.

Responders discovered a 14-year-old complaining of feeling ill after eating edibles that may have contained THC while at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

A subsequent investigation revealed the student, along with another student, was in the boy’s bathroom at the school where one of the students ingested the edibles while the other student was using a vaping device.

The students’ parents responded to the school to pick up the children who were reportedly not feeling well.

The school resource officer is conducting an investigation. A pouch containing an unknown substance was recovered.

There were no other similar incidents reported. Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Watkins at 301-609-3282 ext. 0721.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.