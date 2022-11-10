Eric Thomas speaks to CCPS students. (Photo from Andraé Townsel via Facebook)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) recently contracted for literacy and leadership education with “The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas.”

“It’s an opportunity for our young people across Calvert County in every high school,” CCPS Superintendent Andraé Townsel said. “We are targeting 50 students who need academic support for an opportunity in engagement, motivation, and leadership skills with regards to literacy and academic skills.”

The program is one of the resources being utilized at all of Calvert County high schools to promote student achievement and help close learning loss gaps of students who need additional support, said Rene Daniels, CCPS chief communications officer.

“The district is utilizing this program as one of the instructional resources to help close the learning loss gap,” Daniels said.

On Sept. 22, the Board of Education of Calvert County approved the contract for literacy and leadership education to The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas in the total amount of $344,000.

Earlier in the year, Thomas took five students from Lansing, MI to the Superbowl as part of this program.

Eric Thomas speaks to CCPS students. (Photo from Andraé Townsel via Facebook)

Once approved, staff worked with The Playbook representatives to schedule the kickoff of the program at each of the high schools, Daniels said.

The kickoff presentations were held on Nov. 1 and Nov. 3. The program will take place in each of the high schools over the next several months, Daniels said.

However, many community members have gone on to publicly express concerns over the cost of the program, and skepticism over its ability to demonstrate improvement in student performance. Of those expressing concerns is the Calvert County Board of Commissioners(BOCC).

On November 9, the BOCC sent a signed letter to Townsel, seeking an “explanation on where these funds will be reallocated and justification for the need to take Calvert County students out of state for a non-educational event.”

Read their full letter below:

Letter from the Calvert BOCC regarding The Playbook.

Eric Thomas, an American motivational speaker, author, consultant, and minister, has this program as part of his School Days Foundation. This foundation is an organization that allows Thomas to bring his services to schools across the globe.

The foundation’s mission is to create, implement, and support programs and events. These programs look to empower and equip the next generation of leaders and influencers, one student, one parent, one educator, and one community at a time.

For more information on the School Days Foundation, visit https://www.schooldaysfoundation.org/.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com