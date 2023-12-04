Scuba With Santa This Weekend At The WAC!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks is excited to announce a unique holiday experience this year at the Wellness and Aquatics Center (WAC) in Leonardtown. On Saturday, December 9, 2023, Santa will be visiting the WAC for a special scuba photo session in partnership with Southern Maryland Divers.

Each participant will go through a short Discover Scuba course to learn the scuba diving basics and then have their photo taken with Santa underwater. Pre-registration is required.

All equipment is provided. Participants should bring a bathing suit and towel; and arrive 30 minutes prior to their scheduled time slot to complete required paperwork and for gear fitting.

This event will be held from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Wellness and Aquatics Center, Building D at the College of Southern Maryland, located at 22950 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown.

Participants MUST be at least 8 years of age to participate. Anyone under 18 will need to have a parent or guardian onsite to sign waivers. Cost to register is $10 for St. Mary’s County residents or $15 for non-residents.

For more information or to register, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Recreate, email StMarysWellnessCenter@stmaryscountymd.gov or call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1821.