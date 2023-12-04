Seahawk Men's Indoor Track & Field Starts 2023 Season At CNU Holiday Open

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Newport News, Virginia to participate in the CNU Holiday Open. St. Mary’s was one of thirteen teams participating including the hosting team, the Captains of Christopher Newport University.
How It Happened:
- First-year Collin Fitzgerald broke the school record in the 400 Meter run with a time of 54.48. This earned him 15th place overall. Mason Layne was close behind in 21st place at 55.51.
- First-year Ty Tindal earned fifth place overall and set the school record for the 600 Meter run notching a time of 1:34.15. Tindal continued his success by breaking the Long Jump record with a distance of 6.13 meters. This earned him 10th place overall.
- Jake Robey earned fifth place overall in the 800 Meter run with a time of 2:07.76.
- Zack Kralec earned first place overall in the Pole Vault with a distance of 4.10 meters. This distance matches the school record he holds.
- There were three 4×400 Meter relay teams entered for St. Mary’s. Earning fifth place with a time of 3:48.10 was the quartet of Jake Robey, Mason Layne, Emmanuel Douge, and Collin Fitzgerald.
- Overall, the Seahawks notched nine top-ten finishes at the CNU Holiday Open.
Up Next:
The Seahawks will be back in action on January 12th when they travel to Sparkhill, New York to compete in the Spartan Invitational.