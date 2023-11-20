Seahawks Men’s Basketball Rebounds With Consolation Win

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team returned to the win column Sunday afternoon (Nov. 19) in the consolation game of the Battle of D.C. and Maryland at Gallaudet University. St. Mary’s College (2-3) overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to pick up a 61-51 non-conference win over host Gallaudet (0-5).
Sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 19.5 points and notching a 50.0-field goal percentage over the two games. Today, Henry paced the Seahawks with 17 points as he shot 46.7-percent (7-15) from the floor.
How It Happened
- Gallaudet controlled the first nine minutes of the contest with the Bison opening a 16-3 lead at 11:05. The Seahawks were just 1-for-10 from the field, including missing four three-point attempts, and turning the ball over eight times during the hosts’ run.
- An old-fashioned three-point play by senior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) capped a 22-8 run which gave St. Mary’s the lead for good and the Seahawks went into halftime with a 30-25 advantage.
- After a Rory Lewis triple pulled Gallaudet within 30-28 to start the second half, St. Mary’s built its biggest lead of the game of 12 points (48-36) at 10:23 behind an 18-8 run fueled by seven different Seahawks contributing to the run. Grant led the way with a third of the team’s points.
- The Bison continued to battle and pounded away at the deficit, closing the gap to 51-48 at 6:09 when Lewis knocked down three free throw shots after Henry fouled Lewis on a three-point field goal attempt.
- Gallaudet remained on the Seahawks’ heels, but St. Mary’s closed out the game with a 4-for-4 effort at the free throw line and a Henry layup to win by 10. The Bison missed a pair of three-point shots and turned the ball over in the final 1:35 of the game.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s made its presence felt in the paint with a 32-12 margin while posting an 11-0 advantage in fast break points.
- The Seahawks also picked up a 10-point advantage (14-4) in second chance points and a 15-9 margin in points off turnovers despite Gallaudet owning a +7-turnover margin behind 15 steals.
- St. Mary’s dominated the glass with a 45-21 rebounding margin as Grant and senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) each hauled in a game-best 12 boards.
- The Seahawks shot a season-best 45.3-percent (24-53) from the floor.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Grant collected his first double-double of the season with a season-best 17 points to go along with his 12 caroms.
- Fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) contributed 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists while Johnson was one point shy of a double-double with 12 boards and nine points.
Gallaudet Game Notes
- Blessed Mbogo paced the Bison with a game-best 19 points and five caroms while Lewis finished with 14 points and four dimes.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 27 at Notre Dame (Md.) (0-3) – Baltimore, Md. – 7 p.m.
Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @seahawksmbb
Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_MBB
Hashtags: #GoSeahawks | #SeahawkPROUD | #SweepTheSheds