Seahawks Men’s Soccer Staying Close To Home For NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team was part of the 64-team field for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament as announced by the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee Monday afternoon (Nov. 6).



This is St. Mary’s College’s first-ever berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Seahawks’ next opponent will be John Carroll University (University Heights, Ohio) in first-round action Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m. on the campus of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va.



NCAA Selection Release and Video | NCAA DIII Men’s Soccer Bracket



Saturday’s matchup between St. Mary’s (11-6-4) and the John Carroll Blue Streaks (13-5-2) will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students with ID while children under two years of age are free.



No. 2 Mary Washington (16-1-2), a 2022 national semifinalist, is hosting the four-team pod on Nov. 11-12. The Eagles will take on Neumann University (9-4-3) in Saturday’s other first round contest at 11 a.m. The two winners will then meet on Sunday at 1 p.m.



The Seahawks received an automatic qualifying berth as the United East Conference champions. St. Mary’s outlasted Rosemont College, 5-4 in penalty kicks, in the conference championship game on Nov. 4 following a 2-2 draw.



The team brings a four-game unbeaten streak into Saturday play. Eighteen Seahawks have tallied at least one goal this season with fifth-year forward Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key), this season’s conference tournament MVP, leading the way with 11 goals. In goal, senior Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) owns an 7-6-4 record with four shutouts with a 1.46 goals against average.



John Carroll will be making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance and since 2016, the Blue Streak have been involved in every NCAA Tournament played. JCU earned one of 22 Pool C bids, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champions and the remaining teams from Pool B.



In the semifinals of the Ohio Athletic Conference, Otterbein University edged the Blue Streak, 4-3 in penalty kicks, following a scoreless draw. JCU is on a three-game unbeaten streak.



Junior forward Jack Foht leads John Carroll with eight goals while sophomore Brenden Moher (10-3-2) boasts a 0.91 GAA and four shutouts.

Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmmsoccer

Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_MSOCCER

Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds