Seahawks Women’s Soccer Gets Three On All-United East Volt Division Teams

LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference office released the 2023 All-United East Conference Volt Division Women’s Soccer Teams Thursday morning (Nov. 9) and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team landed three on the all-conference teams.

Senior Diana Clay (Damascus, Md./Damascus), junior Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park), and first-year Allie Petryszak (Baltimore, Md./Mercy) all made the Second Team.

Diana Clay ’24

This is Clay’s second All-United East Second Team award as she picked up the same honor in 2021. The 5-7 midfielder assisted on the Seahawks’ lone goal in a 1-1 draw at Stevenson University (Sept. 13). She was an integral part of St. Mary’s midfield play. Clay, along with Petryszak, contributed to the team recording nine clean sheets and posting a 0.91 team goals against average.

Ella Raines ’25

Raines is picking up her third consecutive All-United East honor as she earned First Team selections in her first two years with the Seahawks. The 5-2 forward finished her junior campaign with four goals and an assist. Three of her four goals were game-winners, including the game-winning goal in the team’s 3-0 road victory over Lancaster Bible College (Oct. 28) in the first round of the United East Volt Division Tournament.

Allie Petryszak ’27

Petryszak made an immediate splash for St. Mary’s, playing in all 18 contests with 17 starts. The 5-3 defender was part of a defensive unit which ranked third in the Volt Division in team GAA and tied for fourth with nine shutouts. She led the team in minutes played with 1,420.

St. Mary’s posted a 7-8-4 (3-2-1 UEC) record and finished as the fifth seed in the 2023 United East Conference Volt Division Championship Tournament. The Seahawks bowed out in the semifinals with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss at No. 1 seed Penn State Berks (Oct. 31).

Facebook: StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcm.wsoccer

Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_WSOCCER

Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds