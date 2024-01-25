UPDATE – 7:05 PM – They have both been located and no injuries reported.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A woman and her daughter were reported lost in the St. Mary’s River State Park, prompting a search and rescue operation on January 25, 2024 at approximately 6:07 p.m.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Camp Cosoma Road after receiving reports of two individuals lost on a trail around St. Mary’s Lake. Emergency communications have a ping on the missing persons phone, and coordinates have been sent to fire rescue personnel.

The identity and condition of the missing individuals remain undisclosed at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com