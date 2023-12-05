Second District VFD Hosts 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

VALLEY LEE, Md. – On Friday, December 2, 2023, the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad celebrated their second annual Christmas Tree Lighting with residents of the community.

The night consisted of photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their Elves, a guest appearance from the Grinch, games and crafts, free giveaways, fire truck rides, and even more!

Multiple food vendors were also present including SDVFDRS Auxiliary, Olde Town Pub, and Pizza Hotline. Hot cocoa, cider, and baked goods were also available for attendees!

Check out some amazing photos from the event!

