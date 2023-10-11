Dominic Alonzo Stewart

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Detectives continuing to investigate the double homicide that occurred at Jimmie’s Paddock on September 29 have identified a second suspect involved in the case. Dominic Alonzo Stewart, 54, of District Heights, MD, was with the suspect, James Coffen, when shots were fired in the parking lot.

Stewart also fired rounds from a handgun during the incident. Coffen was arrested on the day the shooting occurred. Stewart was located in Virginia and was recently extradited to Charles County where he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

first suspect, James Fred Coffen

