SOLOMONS, Md. –Ahoy, Me Hearties! As we embark on a new month and welcome the fall season, we invite everyone to take advantage of the bountiful programs CMM has to offer. A complete listing of programs and activities is available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Wednesday through Friday, the month of Sept. – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, the month of Sept. – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults, and $4 for children 5-12 years, and children under 5 ride for free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to register, visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises

Thursdays, Sept. 1 & 8 – Sea Squirts: 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 20 – 45 minutes. Free with museum admission. Capacity is limited; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Squirrels!

Fridays, Sept. 2 & 16 – Dee of St. Mary’s Sunset Sail (adults-only) 6 – 8 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail on the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. This Friday evening cruise is for adults-only, and you are welcome to BYOB. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $45 per person. To register, visit: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Sept. 9 – Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 – 7 p.m.

The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This FREE event is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS). Meet the museum otter mascot, learn about fish, fossils, river otters, skates and rays, maritime history, and enjoy activities in the Discovery Room. Explore the boat basin and Drum Point Lighthouse. A calming room will be available. The Museum Store will be open and full of items for all ages and interests. Cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for each person to ride the Wm. B. Tennison – Call 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for the Tennison cruise. Pre-registration is suggested to access the museum – register online at https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and search for Activity #170773.

Sunday, Sept. 11 – CMM Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture 2:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Quarterly meeting of the CMM Fossil Club followed by a public lecture (more details to come), beginning at 3:00 p.m. The meeting and lecture will be held in person in the museum’s Harms Gallery.

Sunday, Sept. 11 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $35 for ages 13 and up; $15 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are not permitted.To register, visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises

Thursdays, Sept. 15, 22 & 29 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a craft you can do on-site or take home, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Squirrels!

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $35 for ages 13 and up; $15 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are not permitted.To register, visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Pirate Day 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ahoy Scallywags! Throw on your best pirate outfit and head to the museum for some jolly good fun. Make a pirate flag, build a toy pirate boat, get a pirate tattoo, and walk the plank! Sing pirate songs at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Activities included with museum admission.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store All day

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Museum Store staff also offer private Zoom sessions for a unique, virtual shopping experience. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Toy Boat Building 1 – 4 p.m.

Make a toy boat in the Corbin Nature Pavilion! Space and materials are limited. Visitors will be accommodated on a first come, first served basis. For ages 5 and up. Museum admission required, with a suggested donation of $2 per boat. Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.