LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious crash in Lexington Park that has left multiple people with potential injuries.

At approximately 6:09 p.m. on June 14, first responders were called to the scene on Three Notch Road, in the area of Hermanville Road, for reports of a crash with patients potentially trapped.

Expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide additional details as we receive them.

