WALDORF, Md – On April 22, 2023 at approximately 6:59 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Leonardtown Rd in the area of Billingsley Rd.

Crews arrived on scene and found three vehicles involved in the collision leaving one vehicle into a pole. Crews were getting multiple reports of one occupant that was trapped and another occupant laying in the roadway.

CPR was started for one occupant and EMS evaluated the other occupants for possible transports.

Unfortunately due to weather conditions all helicopters were down so patients were transported by ground.

Two patients were transported to MedStar Trauma Center and another patient was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

We will provide updates as they become available.

