CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of The BayNet’s podcast “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” listeners were treated to an engaging conversation with Kelley Sidorowicz, the owner of The Beanery, a beloved local cafe in St. Mary’s County. The podcast usually features hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, but this episode saw Frisco joined by Kathy Hollyer, a representative from The BayNet, as they delved into the world of coffee, community, and entrepreneurship.

The episode kicked off with Frisco introducing Sidorowicz and Hollyer, with Hill notably absent due to prior commitments. They set the stage for an exciting discussion about The Beanery and its journey in the local culinary scene.

The Beanery, nestled at the end of Chancellors Run Road since 2017, has been a staple in the community for five years. Sidorowicz took over as the new owner earlier this year and shared her enthusiasm for the cafe, describing it as more than just a coffee shop. The Beanery offers a range of delicious options, including breakfast, lunch, espresso drinks, coffee, cold brew, and delectable pastries.

One unique feature that caught the hosts’ attention was the coffee expresso bean served with each cup. This small detail reflects The Beanery’s commitment to providing a memorable and personal experience to its customers.

Sidorowicz shared the intriguing story of how she ventured into the coffee business. It all started when she opened Evolve Yoga next door. The natural synergy between the yoga studio and the cafe made it a perfect opportunity for her to take over The Beanery when the previous owner was looking to make some changes.

The Beanery has become a hub for the community, offering a space for people to work, hold meetings, and enjoy quality food and coffee. Sidorowicz emphasized the importance of collaboration, which is evident in their partnerships with local businesses for pastries, juices, and coffee beans.

Rise Up Roasting Company from Easton, Maryland, provides the coffee beans, highlighting The Beanery’s commitment to supporting local suppliers. Even visitors from out of town find their way to The Beanery, dispelling the notion that only chain coffee shops are easily accessible.

During the podcast, Sidorowicz presented some of The Beanery’s signature dishes, including the Green Eggs and Tomato breakfast sandwich, the crowd-favorite Cubano sandwich, and the hearty Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich. The variety of options and the quality of ingredients make The Beanery a go-to spot for breakfast and lunch.

Hollyer chimed in, praising the healthy choices on the menu, including sugar-free vanilla lattes and superfood smoothies. The cafe also offers gluten-free options, catering services, and even a drive-thru for added convenience.

The conversation shifted towards the challenges of running a cafe, with Sidorowicz admitting that the unknowns and day-to-day uncertainties can be daunting, especially for someone with no prior experience in the industry. However, she emphasized the importance of having a supportive community and dedicated staff.

Frisco praised Sidorowicz’s entrepreneurial spirit, highlighting the inspiring aspect of taking a leap of faith and succeeding, despite the initial uncertainties. Sidorowicz acknowledged that finding the right staff is crucial, but The Beanery has been fortunate to have a dedicated team.

As the discussion wrapped up, Sidorowicz reaffirmed The Beanery’s commitment to fostering community, supporting local businesses, and providing a welcoming space for all. The podcast episode showcased The Beanery as a hidden gem in California and left listeners craving a visit to this vibrant local cafe.

The Beanery is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., providing early birds and lunch-goers with delicious options. Whether you’re seeking a place to work, hold a meeting, or simply enjoy great coffee and food, The Beanery appears to be a delightful choice.

As the episode concluded, it was evident that The Beanery is more than just a cafe; it’s a reflection of the warmth, community spirit, and passion of its owner, Kelley Sidorowicz.

Listeners interested in experiencing The Beanery’s offerings can visit their website for online orders and explore their diverse menu.

Discovery more about The Beanery in the full episode: https://youtu.be/txUoLag4-_8?si=2-2MP4VRBAI88iC7

–

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!