Nov. 21-22 – Severe Flooding in Annapolis
WHAT TO EXPECT:
Severe weather from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday as a front moves through the area. Flooding concerns will peak at High Tide (Wed., 12:13 p.m. at Annapolis City Dock/USNA).Strong winds as the front moves through (sustained winds to 20 MPH/gusts to 30 MPH).
BE ALERT:
Starting late Tuesday, be alert to extreme flooding conditions associated with a front moving through the area with heavy downpours, and strong winds that will coincide with a midnight high tide. Conditions overnight Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to deteriorate, especially between 11 p.m. (Tuesday) and 3 a.m. (Wednesday).
- Do NOT leave your vehicle parked overnight on Dock Street. Police will not tow. Your vehicle could be seriously damaged from water inundation.
- Follow Annapolis Police Direction at road closures.
- Compromise Street between the Spa Creek/Eastport Bridge and Memorial Circle on Main Street will likely close. Use alternative routes to get from downtown into Eastport.
Sandbags:
On Tuesday, sandbags are available to residents and businesses. Sandbag operations will be set up at the end of Dock Street and will close when supplies are exhausted.
Prepare your Home/Business:
Ahead of the overnight rain and wind, check gutters and storm drains and remove leaves and debris that may block the ability of water to keep moving.
This can also reduce the impacts of street flooding and water pooling around (and getting into) your home.
Windy Conditions:
Secure loose objects that could become projectiles.
Turn Around, Don’t Drown:
Inundation of waters can happen throughout the City, not just in downtown. Follow Annapolis Police directives!