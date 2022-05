Beginning: 2022-05-16T 20:35:00

Ending: 2022-05-16T 21:15:00

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR…

THE SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA…

SOUTHEASTERN ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY IN CENTRAL MARYLAND…

NORTH CENTRAL ST. MARYS COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND…

CALVERT COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND…

SOUTHERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY IN CENTRAL MARYLAND…

NORTHERN CHARLES COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND…

* UNTIL 515 PM EDT.

* AT 434 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HYBLA VALLEY,

OR OVER FORT BELVOIR, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH.

HAZARD…70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PING PONG BALL SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT…

DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

WALDORF, CLINTON, FORT WASHINGTON, FORESTVILLE, LA PLATA, MAYO,

SHADY SIDE, CHESAPEAKE BEACH, DEALE, NATIONAL HARBOR, PRINCE

FREDERICK, UPPER MARLBORO, HALLOWING POINT, BREEZY POINT, RHODE

RIVER, ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, CAMP SPRINGS, OXON HILL, WALKER MILL

AND ROSARYVILLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING