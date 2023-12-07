SHA Begins Two-Week MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) Pipe Replacement In St. Mary’s County

SCOTLAND, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a small structure replacement project along MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) near Gaslewbrook Drive in Scotland, St. Mary’s County on Monday, December 11. The project should be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Crews will replace an underground pipe and direct traffic using a continuous 24/7 flagging operation starting at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday. Crews will then open the two-lane roadway to traffic on Friday evening, December 15. No lane closures are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

The flagging operation will resume the following Monday morning December 18 and extend through Friday evening December 22. The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Brawner Builders, Inc. of Hunt Valley, will use a flagging operation, portable message signs and construction barrels to safely guide motorists through the work zone.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information about the $718,000 project. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slowdown in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.