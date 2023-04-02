Sheriff Hall Speaks To Students About Careers In Law Enforcement

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Sheriff Steve Hall and personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office attended the Spark! Student Career Awareness Fair on Thursday to speak to high school students about careers in law enforcement.

Students heard about the requirements to join the Sheriff’s Office either as a correctional officer or sheriff’s deputy, what those jobs entail and the career benefits including competitive pay, excellent health insurance and pension upon retirement.

The fair was held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building in California.

To learn more about careers with the Sheriff’s Office, visit https://www.firstsheriff.com/employment/default

