Sheriff Mike Evans Receives Final Salute

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 19, 2022 Sheriff Mike Evans received a final salute from Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies, Correctional Deputies, and Maryland State Troopers (including his sons Eric and Charlie).

Friends, family, and colleagues joined the Sheriff on the Sheriff’s Office steps for a final farewell.

Sheriff Evans retires after 43 years of law enforcement, 20 years as Calvert County Sheriff.

Thank you Sheriff Evans for your dedicated service to your country, state, and county.

Your leadership, service, and selfless sacrifice to the residents of Calvert County and to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office have left an incredible impact.

Our agency will continue to serve nobly, with bravery, and great pride.

Once again, thank you for your service, we salute you!

Best wishes on your retirement and next chapter!

VIEW ALL PHOTOS: