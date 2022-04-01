Sheriff Seeking Identity For Assault Suspect At Wawa

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in an assault investigation. On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:16 am, the suspect physically assaulted the victim while standing in the checkout line at the Charlotte Hall Wawa. The suspect left in a white Toyota Camry with a Texas temporary tag.

Suspect vehicle – white Toyota Camry with a Texas temporary tag.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. 8035 or email gray.maloy@stmarysmd.com. Case # 14990-22 Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.