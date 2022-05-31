Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft And Fraud Suspects At Wawa In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft and fraud investigation.

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 9:11 pm, the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt stole the victim’s purse and bag containing medication and food from the victim’s car at the California Wawa.

The suspect then left in a silver vehicle driven by the suspect in the white undershirt.

The suspects proceeded to the Great Mills Sheetz where the victim’s credit card was used.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or,

Email casey.hill@stmarysmd.com. Case # 20905-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.