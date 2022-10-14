Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 5:02 pm, the suspect entered a private yard on Sydney Drive in Lexington Park and took a child’s green and black colored bicycle with the words “You Rule” on the bike frame.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Timothy White at 301-475-4200, ext. 72307 or email timothy.white@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Case # 52081-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.