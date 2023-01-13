Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Suspect Counterfeit Currency Suspect At Optimal Vapor

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a counterfeit investigation.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11:10 am, the suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Optimal Vapor store in Lexington Park.

The suspect received merchandise and cash back from the counterfeit bill.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy David Katulich at 301-475-4200, ext. 78164 or email david.katulich@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 64366-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.