Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Early Bird Liquor Store And Tractor Supply

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Friday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 12:05 pm, the suspect placed two bottles of alcohol in his pockets and left the Early Bird Liquor Store in Hollywood without paying.

The suspect then crossed the street to the Tractor Supply store, removed an airsoft BB gun from the store’s shelf and left without paying for that item.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Donald Shubrooks at 301-475-4200, ext. 78176 or email donald.shubrooks@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case numbers 56740-22 and 56748-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.