Robert Alan Mandley Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 32 of Leonardtown. Mandley absconded from a court ordered treatment program on September 12, 2022; his original arrest was for the charge of assault first degree.

Mandley is a white male, 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Alan Mandley Jr., is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at (301) 475-4200 extension 71959 or by email at Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.