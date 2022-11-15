Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspects In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the Arrest of Oluwatobi Edebiyi on November 3, 2022, and Vincent Elijah Oliver on November 7, 2022, on warrants for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police in October 2022.

According to the warrant, on July 23, 2022, police responded to the 700 block of Harry S. Truman Drive in Upper Marlboro, MD, for the report of an Armed Carjacking. Police arrived and spoke with a victim who reported working for a ride-share company. After arriving at a nearby location to deliver food to Oliver, Edebiyi allegedly approached the victim and displayed a handgun. Oliver and Edebiyi demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. In fear, the victim complied. Once the suspects obtained the victim’s property and vehicle, they fled toward Harry S. Truman Drive. Through their investigation, detectives could identify Oliver and Edebiyi as the two suspects.

On November 3rd, deputies determined that Edebiyi could be located at an address on Louisville Ln. in Upper Marlboro, MD. Upon arrival, deputies identified Edebiyi, served him with the warrant, and placed him into custody. On November 7th, deputies determined that Oliver could be located at an address on Queen Elizabeth Dr, in Upper Marlboro, MD. Upon arrival, deputies identified Oliver, served him with the warrant, and placed him into custody. Both Suspects were safely transported to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.

Both suspects were charged with Armed Carjacking, Assault First Degree, Firearm Use Felony-Violent Crime, Armed Robbery, Robbery, Assault Second Degree, Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000, Handgun on a Person, Handgun in Vehicle, and Rogue and Vagabond.

