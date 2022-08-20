CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault.

The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, and barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom. A barricade was declared and a perimeter was established.

Members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team (SOT), Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), and specially trained officers with the Conflict Management Team (CMT) responded to the scene and attempted negotiations. Officers from both the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Team (EST) and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (EST) were on scene to assist.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies began coordinating a plan with the goal of taking the man into custody as safely as possible.

Throughout the early morning hours, several attempts at negotiations were made, however, the suspect suddenly fired at officers. Officers then discharged their firearms striking the suspect.

Officers were able to safely exit the home.

Emergency service teams entered the residence, located Garraway, and rendered aid. Garraway was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in stable condition.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted, but based on a lack of qualifying factors, declined to handle the investigation. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

