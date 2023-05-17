Shoppers Food Donates $1,000 To St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office For National Night Out

Shoppers Food donated $1,000 to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to go towards this year’s National Night Out on August 1st.

Photo courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Last week, Shoppers Food donated $1,000 to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to go towards this year’s National Night Out on August 1st.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall extended his gratitude towards Shoppers for their generous donation.

“It was a pleasure to be invited to participate in the ribbon cutting for the new Shoppers Food in Leonardtown. It’s great to celebrate the opening of business in our county. Shoppers will provide not only essentials and employment opportunities, but a meeting place to catch up and check in on friends and neighbors as well,” Hall told TheBayNet.com. “Shoppers Food presented the Sheriff’s Office with a generous check of $1,000, which will be used toward this year’s National Night Out! This year’s event will be held on August 1, 2023. It is an evening for Sheriff’s Office staff and citizens throughout the county to gather together in fellowship. We do this every year to renew our shared sense of community and dedication to one another to take an active role in keeping all of our neighborhoods viable & safe. It is a fun evening for all.”

Shoppers Food recently reopened their stores in California, Leonardtown, and Charlotte Hall.

It was also announced that Shoppers will be returning to Waldorf, and will be opening sometime in June.

