Shoppers In California And Leonardtown Officially Open Tomorrow!

A Shoppers Food & Pharmacy store in Germantown, Montgomery County, Maryland, by Illegitimate Barrister.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Shoppers will be officially opening in two locations in St. Mary’s County on April 27, 2023. They will have one location in California, located in the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center, formerly known as San Souci Plaza, and another location in Leonardtown.

The address for the California location is located at 22599 MacArthur Blvd, California, MD 20619. The same location that it previously occupied before McKay’s took over.

The address for the Leonardtown location is 40845 Merchants Ln, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Both stores are open for a soft opening today.

