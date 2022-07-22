Show Your Support For Maryland Farms And Producers During Buy Local Week!

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The annual statewide Buy Local Challenge (BLC) encourages all Marylanders to support their local farmers and pledge to enjoy at least one Maryland grown product every day during Maryland Buy Local Week, July 22 through July 31, 2022.

Created 15 years ago by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) in partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the statewide Buy Local Week takes place annually during the last full week of July when locally grown products are plentiful and farmers markets, grocery stores and other retail venues around the state are brimming with summer’s delicious harvest at it’s peak.

The Buy Local Challenge website at www.buylocalchallenge.com is the virtual hub for the BLC promotion and provides extensive online resources to help consumers find Maryland farm products of the land and the water during Buy Local Week and beyond including guides and directories to statewide farmers markets, CSA’s and farm stands.

Plus find delicious farm-fresh recipes, a video cookery class series, and fun ‘Show off your Buy Local Shopping Spree’ photos and ‘Take the Pledge’ competitions to win prizes.

While you are out shopping during Buy Local Week look out for customer incentives at Maryland farmers markets including drawings for ‘goodie bags’ of market products, giveaway BLC shopping totes at Southern Maryland region markets, and “Buy Local Bonus Bucks” at participating Maryland Market Money markets statewide – all customers shopping with their federal nutrition benefits (SNAP/P-EBT/FMNP/WIC) at Maryland Market Money farmers markets, farm stands, and CSAs will receive an extra $5 Buy Local Bonus in addition to their unlimited Maryland Market Money match during Buy Local Week.

To round off Buy Local Week SMADC is hosting a Buy Local Challenge 15th Anniversary Celebration of Maryland farmers and producers at Serenity Farm in Charles County, on Monday, August 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy a fun evening for the whole family shopping, sipping and savoring locally grown and produced farm products.

The event is free and open to all who pre-register for tickets.

To register for FREE BLC Celebration tickets and find the full inventory of Buy Local Challenge Week resources visit www.buylocalchallenge.com