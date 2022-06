DUNKIRK, Md. – A silver alert has been issued for 88-year-old, Curtis Steen.

Steen is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 185 lbs., gray hair and blue eyes.

Last seen on 6/29 in Dunkirk, MD, wearing a gray sweatshirt and swimming trunks.

Steen is driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS bearing NC registration.

Please share and continue to follow for updates.

