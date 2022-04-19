Sisters Make Donations To Cancer Center And Hospice In Honor Of Mother

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In honor of their mother, Mary Agnes Stewart, the Stewart family recently made a generous donation of nearly $2,000 to MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and Hospice of St. Mary’s. This gift was a “thank you” for the care their mother received before her passing of cancer in 2021. Dr. Amir Khan, medical director of the Institute, accepted on behalf of the hospital team.

“Mom loved Dr. Khan,” said Diane Stewart, Mary Agnes’ daughter. “Everything Dr. Khan told Mom to do, she did. They gave her six months to live, and she lived six and a half years!”

Caring for our patients and their families is a privilege. Thank you so much for your support!