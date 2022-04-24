HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is delighted to announce the ‘Buy Local Challenge Celebration’ of Maryland’s Farms, Food and Fun is back and now seeking vendors.



The 2022 The Buy Local Challenge (BLC) Celebration will mark the 15th Anniversary of the statewide Buy Local Week (July 22 – 31, 2022) and invites the public to experience the bounty of Maryland’s farms. The farmers market style evening event will take place at Serenity Farm in Charles County on Monday, August 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Highlights include vendors of local farm products, food trucks, live music, petting zoo, pony and carriage rides, plus many more fun activities for the whole family. Anticipated attendance is upwards of 900 to 1,000 people.



SMADC is now inviting Maryland farms and producers of locally raised meats, dairy, produce, plants and flowers, cottage foods, farm-made value-added products, fur and fiber, Maryland wineries, distilleries, breweries, cideries, meaderies, aquaculture, artisans and crafters to participate as vendors. Vendor space is FREE. Only 50 spaces/vendor booths available, first come first served.



The 2022 BLC Celebration host venue, Serenity Farm, is an historic working family farm lying peacefully along the Patuxent River in Benedict, Charles County and has been owned and farmed by the Robinson family since 1965. “Maryland farms and agricultural businesses are the focus of the BLC Celebration and will be front and center with consumers who value local farm products, said Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC Director. “With its sweeping waterfront vistas, farm museum, iconic tobacco barns, and legendary hospitality for fun-filled agritourism events, Serenity Farm is an ideal location for the Buy Local Challenge Celebration.”



Find the BLC Celebration Vendor Application on the BLC Celebration Event page at BuyLocalChallenge.com. Vendor applications are due by May 27, 2022.Vendors will be reviewed for eligibility and confirmed.

Maryland farms and producers are encouraged to participate. For Maryland Buy Local Week and BLC 15th Anniversary Celebration updates, participating vendors, featured entertainment, activities and ticketing, visit BuyLocalChallenge.com. The Buy Local Challenge Celebration is sponsored in part by Platinum Sponsors: Charles County Department of Economic Development, Charles County Tourism. Gold Sponsor: Destination Southern Maryland. Silver Sponsors: Farm Heritage Conservancy, My Mustard Seed, LLC, and others.



The BLC Celebration wraps up the statewide Buy Local Week which takes place during the last full week of July (July 22 – 31, 2022) and is jointly promoted in partnership with Maryland Department of Agriculture. BLC week engages consumers around the state to pledge to support their local farms by eating locally raised farm products during Buy Local Week and beyond.



PLATINUM SPONSORS:

Charles County Economic Development

Charles County Tourism

GOLD SPONSOR:

Destination Southern Maryland

SILVER SPONSORS:

Farm Heritage Conservancy

My Mustard Seed, LLC

