LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough) and meningococcal (meningitis) vaccines for currently enrolled 6th graders (rising 7th graders) at school-located immunization clinics during the week of April 18, 2022. Tdap and meningococcal immunizations are required for children attending school (entering 7th grade) in Maryland. These clinics are offered free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.) to participants.



Advance registration and parental consent is required. Students must be age 11 or older and currently enrolled at the school hosting the immunization clinic to register. Clinics will be hosted on the following dates and locations during the school day, parents do not need to be present.

April 19: Margaret Brent Middle School and Chesapeake Public Charter School

April 20: Spring Ridge Middle School

April 21: Esperanza Middle School

April 22: Leonardtown Middle School

Registration will close on April 7, 2022. To register or for more information, please visit smchd.org/immunizations or call (301) 475-4330.

