SMCHD Encourages The Community To Pre-Registration For Monkeypox Vaccine

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is encouraging community members to consider the Maryland Statewide Human Monkeypox (MPX) Vaccination Pre-Registration System launched by the Maryland Department of Health. SMCHD is expanding local vaccination efforts by inviting those pre-registrants that may be eligible, as current vaccine supply allows.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox, and is currently causing a global outbreak of human cases. The infection causes skin lesions and other symptoms and may be associated with severe illness and fatality. The virus typically spreads between people through direct contact with skin lesions or contaminated materials such as clothing or linens, sexual contact, and via respiratory droplets. Learn more at smchd.org/monkeypox.

“Cases of monkeypox have been escalating rapidly over the past couple months across the world, including here in Maryland. We have also identified monkeypox cases in our county. Fortunately, this virus so far appears to be less contagious than the COVID virus. Thanks in part to the world’s past experience with smallpox, we already have some tools in the public health toolbox to fight monkeypox,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I encourage local community members, especially those who may be at higher risk for severe infection or exposure to monkeypox, to consider pre-registering for the vaccine. Though vaccine supply is still very, very low the state’s pre-registration system will allow us here locally to prioritize our residents who may be at greatest risk. As vaccine supply increases, we will keep expanding local eligibility for it.”



To be co​nsidered for an MPX vaccine, you must create an account and complete a survey:

-To ensure the security of your information, registrants will be required to create a two-factor authentication when setting up an account.

-Anyone may pre-register for a vaccine appointment. However, you may not receive an appointment unless you meet the eligibility criteria.

-Pre-registration does not guarantee an invitation to book an appointment. Invitations may be sent out based on controlling the outbreak and not based on the date of registration.

-The number of available vaccine appointments will be determined based on availability of vaccine supply.

-Pre-registration is for the first MPX vaccine dose only. Second doses of vaccine will be coordinated by your first dose provider.

-In-state residents will be given priority over out-of-state residents.

-Pre-registration survey questions will include your potential exposure to MPX and may be considered sensitive.

-All information collected through the pre-registration system is confidential and secure and used only by the Maryland Department of Health and its local health departments to determine vaccine eligibility and to schedule vaccine appointments.

-SMCHD will contact you directly and schedule your vaccine appointment once you are determined eligible and vaccine is available. ​If you are an out-of-state resident, a local health department will be assigned to you.

​-If you have trouble registering, call 443-488-4648 from 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday (excluding state holidays).