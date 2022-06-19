LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Starting June 21, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) main office in Leonardtown will offer COVID-19 Test to Treat (T2T) services, by appointment only.

T2T services include on-site rapid testing for COVID-19 and treatment consultation with a medical provider.

If a patient tests positive and treatments are appropriate for them – they can immediately receive free oral antiviral medication, filled onsite.

Eligibility for treatment is assessed individually, based on evaluation from the medical provider, length of symptoms, underlying health conditions, and other factors.

For more information on COVID-19 treatment or to make an appointment for SMCHD T2T services, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-treatment. For assistance making an appointment over the phone, call (301) 475-4330 and ask for the COVID-19 Community Hotline. Testing and treatment is also available through local healthcare providers and participating pharmacies.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 illness, get tested. Those with a positive test who are eligible for treatment based on age and risk factors can receive medication to take by mouth to help prevent severe COVID-19 illness,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Oral antiviral medication can work if started within the first 5 days of symptoms, and is only available by prescription. Making both testing and treatment available at the same place will help us improve access to treatment and reduce severe illness in our community.”

This program is part of the federal T2T initiative which offers thousands of locations nationwide, including pharmacy-based clinics, federally-funded health centers, long-term care facilities, and community-based sites.

For local updates and information on COVID-19, please visit smchd.org/coronavirus.