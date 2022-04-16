ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On Friday, April 1, twenty-nine St. Mary’s College of Maryland students were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland. One member of the St. Mary’s College faculty — Jennifer Cognard-Black — was inducted as an honorary member. Catherine Carter ’89 was inducted as an alumna member. The virtual ceremony took place at the reconstructed State House of 1676 in Historic St. Mary’s City.
Twenty-seven seniors and two juniors were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society. The society’s founding dates to 1776. The Zeta Chapter at St. Mary’s College was approved in 1997, after a rigorous three-year review by the national organization.
Class of 2022 inductees:
Aubrey Bacon
Gracie Balzar
Sophie Carlson
Gillian Carr
Aidan Christie
Astriana Evans
Tabitha Fisanich
Lauren Giron
Samuel Johnson
Megan Lane
Erin Lanham
Rachel Lansbury
Patrick Lee
Emma McNesby
Mary Katherine Meyers
Isabella Moutoux
Allyson Myers
Colette Nortman
Rebecca Raub
Victoria Richhart
Calvin Ryan
Caleb Shankle
Emilee Shannon
Andrew Sonnenberg
Lillian Stein
Dina Tuggle
Genna Viggiano
Class of 2023 Inductees:
Elanor Pratt
April Fraser