ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On Friday, April 1, twenty-nine St. Mary’s College of Maryland students were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland. One member of the St. Mary’s College faculty — Jennifer Cognard-Black — was inducted as an honorary member. Catherine Carter ’89 was inducted as an alumna member. The virtual ceremony took place at the reconstructed State House of 1676 in Historic St. Mary’s City.

Twenty-seven seniors and two juniors were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society. The society’s founding dates to 1776. The Zeta Chapter at St. Mary’s College was approved in 1997, after a rigorous three-year review by the national organization.

Class of 2022 inductees:

Aubrey Bacon

Gracie Balzar

Sophie Carlson

Gillian Carr

Aidan Christie

Astriana Evans

Tabitha Fisanich

Lauren Giron

Samuel Johnson

Megan Lane

Erin Lanham

Rachel Lansbury

Patrick Lee

Emma McNesby

Mary Katherine Meyers

Isabella Moutoux

Allyson Myers

Colette Nortman

Rebecca Raub

Victoria Richhart

Calvin Ryan

Caleb Shankle

Emilee Shannon

Andrew Sonnenberg

Lillian Stein

Dina Tuggle

Genna Viggiano

Class of 2023 Inductees:

Elanor Pratt

April Fraser