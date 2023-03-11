Dr. Joseph (JR) Beavers

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of March 8, 2023.

The Board appointed Dr. Joseph (JR) Beavers as Director of Maintenance, 12 month, in the Department of Maintenance.

Dr. Beavers holds a Doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University, a Master’s degree from Western Maryland College, and a Bachelor’s degree from Bowie State University.

He currently serves as Acting Director of Maintenance in the Department of Maintenance.

Dr. Beavers’ appointment will become effective Monday, March 13, 2023.