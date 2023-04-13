SMCPS Announces Administrative Appointments And Transfers

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of April 12, 2023.

The Board appointed Ms. Audrey Ellis as Director II, 12 month, in the Department of Special Education. Ms. Ellis holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Hartford. Ms. Ellis currently serves as the Acting Director of Special Education in the Department of Special Education.

Ms. Jennifer Martin has been appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Green Holly Elementary School. Ms. Martin holds a Master’s Degree from Walden University and a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of West Florida. Ms. Martin currently serves as the Acting Principal of Green Holly Elementary School.

Mr. James Pankiewicz has been appointed as Payroll and Fiscal Systems Coordinator, 12 month, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Mr. Pankiewicz holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Salisbury University. Mr. Pankiewicz previously served as a Branch Manager for Enterprise Holdings, Inc. at Reagan National Airport.

Mr. Scott Szczerbiak has been appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School. Mr. Szczerbiak holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University at Buffalo. Mr. Szczerbiak currently serves as the Acting Principal of Benjamin Banneker Elementary School.

Mr. Kelly Kent has been appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Town Creek Elementary School. Mr. Kent holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kent currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Margaret Brent Middle School.

Mr. Andrew Schiefer has been appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Dynard Elementary School. Mr. Schiefer holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Bluffton University. Mr. Schiefer currently serves as a Principal at Crossler Middle School in Salem, Oregon.

Ms. Ellis, Ms. Martin, Mr. Pankiewicz and Mr. Szczerbiak’s appointments become effective Monday, April 17, 2023.

All other appointments become effective July 1, 2023.

The Board of Education was informed of the following Administrative Transfers:

Ms. Lindsay Brenfleck will transfer from Principal, 12 month, at Town Creek Elementary School to Principal, 12 month, at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School.

Ms. Andi Owens will transfer from Coordinator, 12 month, at Head Start to Instructional Compliance Coordinator, 12 month, in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

These transfers become effective July 1, 2023.